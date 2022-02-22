Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 22 2022

Alia To Gigi: Celebs in yellow co-ords 

Khushi Kapoor

Taking the internet by storm, Khushi Kapoor glammed up for the upcoming season in a strappy top with a front-tie-up and lace-up detail and matching mid-rise pants

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Ananya looked like sunshine in her yellow mini skirt and a coordinated yellow corset top tucked in it

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya Panday

Sara showed us how to keep things trendy yet cute in her yellow floral co-ord set

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Gigi nailed a head-to-toe yellow look in her strappy bustier-style crop top, high-waisted pants, and a yellow sweater tied around the neck

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Kiara gave a playful spin to the shade by sporting a mustard yellow co-ord set with dramatic ruffle details

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kiara Advani 

Janhvi made a striking case for a three-piece set in her bright yellow skirt and suit set

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Shilpa kept her look strictly professional in a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Alia added a laid-back touch to her vacay look in a yellow co-ord set featuring white daisies all over

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Alia Bhatt

Nora wore a white polka-dotted cropped top with her yellow pantsuit and showed us how to style things differently

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora Fatehi

Alaya kept her look easy in a sunshine yellow blazer and shorts set that very well went with her body-fitting white tank top

Image: Pinkvilla

Alaya F

