Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 22 2022
Alia To Gigi: Celebs in yellow co-ords
Khushi Kapoor
Taking the internet by storm, Khushi Kapoor glammed up for the upcoming season in a strappy top with a front-tie-up and lace-up detail and matching mid-rise pants
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Ananya looked like sunshine in her yellow mini skirt and a coordinated yellow corset top tucked in it
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya Panday
Sara showed us how to keep things trendy yet cute in her yellow floral co-ord set
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Gigi nailed a head-to-toe yellow look in her strappy bustier-style crop top, high-waisted pants, and a yellow sweater tied around the neck
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Kiara gave a playful spin to the shade by sporting a mustard yellow co-ord set with dramatic ruffle details
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kiara Advani
Janhvi made a striking case for a three-piece set in her bright yellow skirt and suit set
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Shilpa kept her look strictly professional in a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Alia added a laid-back touch to her vacay look in a yellow co-ord set featuring white daisies all over
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Alia Bhatt
Nora wore a white polka-dotted cropped top with her yellow pantsuit and showed us how to style things differently
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora Fatehi
Alaya kept her look easy in a sunshine yellow blazer and shorts set that very well went with her body-fitting white tank top
Image: Pinkvilla
Alaya F
