Jiya Surana
Fashion
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
Alia Bhatt in anarkali suits
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt loves to combine timelessness with modernity, as here in this nude-toned backless anarkali with a plunging neckline, paired with churidar and a sheer dupatta
Elegance to the core
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Known for her elegant sense of style, the actress opted for an ivory and gold anarkali featuring an organza overlay tied at the front and styled it with a zari dupatta
Endearing
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looks as graceful as ever in this green anarkali-like kalidar kurta paired with a rusty bordered sheer dupatta and multicolored baggy pants
Desi style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia was seen wearing a ‘Sahiba' kurta and pants in striped Mashru paired with sheer organza 'Turkish Buta' odhani with aari and zardozi embroidered floral motifs
Pretty in pink
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Adding a burst of sunshine to her closet, the RRR star wore a yellow sharara set featuring a delicately embroidered anarkali-style kurta and palazzo pants
Radiant
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Pure magic
Sticking to her love for classics, Alia went for a white anarkali suit that bore gold embroidery and mirror work. She teamed it with a churidar and a bordered dupatta
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking every bit royal, she made our hearts skip a beat in this purple anarkali decked with multicolored threadwork paired with a dual-toned dupatta
Regal look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Next, she wore a blue floral printed anarkali with full sleeves, a deep neckline, and a dupatta
Simply beautiful
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The pretty actress knows how to effortlessly carry ethnic ensembles as this black Anarkali suit with delicate silver embellishments throughout
Delicate ethnic
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lastly, she leaves us gasping for breath in this stunning black-embroidered anarkali kurta styled with a mirror-embellished dupatta and churidar
Black beauty
