Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Alia Bhatt in anarkali suits

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt loves to combine timelessness with modernity, as here in this nude-toned backless anarkali with a plunging neckline, paired with churidar and a sheer dupatta

Elegance to the core

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Known for her elegant sense of style, the actress opted for an ivory and gold anarkali featuring an organza overlay tied at the front and styled it with a zari dupatta

Endearing

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looks as graceful as ever in this green anarkali-like kalidar kurta paired with a rusty bordered sheer dupatta and multicolored baggy pants

Desi style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia was seen wearing a ‘Sahiba' kurta and pants in striped Mashru paired with sheer organza 'Turkish Buta' odhani with aari and zardozi embroidered floral motifs

Pretty in pink

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Adding a burst of sunshine to her closet, the RRR star wore a yellow sharara set featuring a delicately embroidered anarkali-style kurta and palazzo pants

Radiant

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Pure magic

Sticking to her love for classics, Alia went for a white anarkali suit that bore gold embroidery and mirror work. She teamed it with a churidar and a bordered dupatta

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Looking every bit royal, she made our hearts skip a beat in this purple anarkali decked with multicolored threadwork paired with a dual-toned dupatta

Regal look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Next, she wore a blue floral printed anarkali with full sleeves, a deep neckline, and a dupatta

Simply beautiful

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The pretty actress knows how to effortlessly carry ethnic ensembles as this black Anarkali suit with delicate silver embellishments throughout 

Delicate ethnic 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lastly, she leaves us gasping for breath in this stunning black-embroidered anarkali kurta styled with a mirror-embellished dupatta and churidar

Black beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here