Alia Bhatt
 In black outfits 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 3, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore an oversized black poplin shirt and paired it up with baggy black cargo pants

Relaxed look

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt opted for a black v-neck Anarkali set by Punit Balana that featured mirror embroidery all over

Exudes elegance

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt opted for a formal pantsuit by Leo & Lin and wore it with an off-shoulder sleeve

Stripped affair 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder leather top with ruffles along its hem and tucked it in matching black pants by Osman studio

Love for leather

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a baggy turtleneck adorned with a bear dressed as a doctor with glasses on

Date night look

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned a David Koma black blazer dress with matching black thigh-high boots

Mini blazer dress

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt took the ethnic route in a black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga set

Ethnic look

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For her airport look, Alia Bhatt kept it all black as she donned a full-sleeved sweatshirt and matching sweatpants

Airport fashion

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt glammed up in a black mini dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym that also had a red sequin rose at the collar

Chanelling her
inner diva 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt was clad in a stunning bodycon strapless mini dress by Yousef Akbar that had sparkly silver dots all over

Bombshell vibes

