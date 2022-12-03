Alia Bhatt
In black outfits
Alia Bhatt wore an oversized black poplin shirt and paired it up with baggy black cargo pants
Alia Bhatt opted for a black v-neck Anarkali set by Punit Balana that featured mirror embroidery all over
Alia Bhatt opted for a formal pantsuit by Leo & Lin and wore it with an off-shoulder sleeve
Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder leather top with ruffles along its hem and tucked it in matching black pants by Osman studio
Alia Bhatt wore a baggy turtleneck adorned with a bear dressed as a doctor with glasses on
Alia Bhatt donned a David Koma black blazer dress with matching black thigh-high boots
Alia Bhatt took the ethnic route in a black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga set
For her airport look, Alia Bhatt kept it all black as she donned a full-sleeved sweatshirt and matching sweatpants
Alia Bhatt glammed up in a black mini dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym that also had a red sequin rose at the collar
Alia Bhatt was clad in a stunning bodycon strapless mini dress by Yousef Akbar that had sparkly silver dots all over
