Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2024

Alia Bhatt in co-ordinated outfits 

Alia looked splendid in a gray checkered pantsuit

Fashionista

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She made a striking case for a coordinated look in a butter yellow blazer and formal pants 

Hello Yellow

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a sexy bralette-style blouse looked fabulous on her

Ethnic Love

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked like a diva in this abstract-print pantsuit 

Diva Vibes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bhatt looked elegant yet fierce in a pristine white cape suit 

Elegant

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Adorable

She looks adorable in her floral-print yellow co-ord set

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Chic

The Darlings actress keeps things easy and chic in a blue checkered co-ord set

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia exudes boss lady vibes in a striped black co-ord

Boss Lady

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She is a vision in these tailored pink pants and an off-shoulder blazer

Splendid

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She brought some glam in a short sequinned jacket and matching pants

Glam Queen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here