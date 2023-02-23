Alia Bhatt in fabulous sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actor looked stunning in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins
Stunning
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this organza floral print saree and a sleeveless glittery blouse
Floral Galore
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looks glorious in this dreamy white drape adorned with floral prints along the border of the pallu
Dreamy Haze
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia turned heads in this Bloni Atelier saree made from degradable faux leather and a metallic parachute
Striking
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She redefined grace in a vibrant sunset-hued Bandhani saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Graceful
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She picked out a blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked flawless in it
Traditional Style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her romantic red saree by Sabyasachi ensures that her desi look is on point
Red Magic
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She makes a stunning case for stripes in this multi-colour saree
Diva Vibes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is a fan of classic drapes and this pink drape serves as proof
Prettiest Kudi
