Alia Bhatt in fabulous sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings actor looked stunning in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins

Stunning 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this organza floral print saree and a sleeveless glittery blouse

Floral Galore

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looks glorious in this dreamy white drape adorned with floral prints along the border of the pallu

Dreamy Haze

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia turned heads in this Bloni Atelier saree made from degradable faux leather and a metallic parachute

Striking

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She redefined grace in a vibrant sunset-hued Bandhani saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Graceful

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She picked out a blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked flawless in it

Traditional Style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her romantic red saree by Sabyasachi ensures that her desi look is on point

Red Magic

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She makes a stunning case for stripes in this multi-colour saree

Diva Vibes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She is a fan of classic drapes and this pink drape serves as proof

Prettiest Kudi

