Alia Bhatt in gorgeous dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 01, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The diva dials up the glam quotient in a stunning sea-green dress and a statement-making necklace

Glam Quotient 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She turned heads in a molten gold metallic outfit featuring dramatic floor-length cape sleeves 

Head Turning

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked stunning in a short floral dress that bore a sweetheart neckline 

Floral Galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Brahmastra actress channeled her inner glam diva in a little sparkly black dress 

Glam Queen 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym

Gorgeous 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She picked out a mini sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress for her wedding reception and looked stunning in it

Sparkles & Shine 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bhatt keeps it effortlessly stylish in this red and black polka-dot printed dress

Snazzy 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

For the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she wore a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons

Fabulous Style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia slayed in a statement-making mini dress featuring checkered details all over 

Striking Style Statement 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She kept things sassy and glamorous in this strapless mini black dress by Yousef Akbar

Sass & Glam

