Alia Bhatt in gorgeous dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva dials up the glam quotient in a stunning sea-green dress and a statement-making necklace
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She turned heads in a molten gold metallic outfit featuring dramatic floor-length cape sleeves
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked stunning in a short floral dress that bore a sweetheart neckline
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Brahmastra actress channeled her inner glam diva in a little sparkly black dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She picked out a mini sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress for her wedding reception and looked stunning in it
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt keeps it effortlessly stylish in this red and black polka-dot printed dress
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she wore a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia slayed in a statement-making mini dress featuring checkered details all over
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She kept things sassy and glamorous in this strapless mini black dress by Yousef Akbar
