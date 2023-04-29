Alia Bhatt in gorgeous lehengas
Neenaz Akhtar
APRIL 29, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt stole the show in a bespoke Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked resplendent in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the infinity blouse
Head-turner
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Fashion Blues
Her bright blue bandhani lehenga is definitely a winner
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked striking in a bright pink blouse and a tulle lehenga
Pink & Coral Dreams
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia kept things minimal in a velvet and tulle lehenga
Tulle Affair
Image: Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika instagram
She served bridesmaid style in a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga
Bridesmaid Style
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She was the prettiest wedding guest in a vivid yellow lehenga
Sunshine
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She rocked an ice-blue Anita Dongre lehenga
Stunner
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She turned heads in a pink and green pastel-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga
Pretty In Pastels
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia served festive outfit inspo in a blush pink lehenga
Festive Style
