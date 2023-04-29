Heading 3

Alia Bhatt in gorgeous lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 29, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt stole the show in a bespoke Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga

Gorgeous

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She looked resplendent in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the infinity blouse

Head-turner

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Fashion Blues

Her bright blue bandhani lehenga is definitely a winner

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked striking in a bright pink blouse and a tulle lehenga

Pink & Coral Dreams

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Alia kept things minimal in a velvet and tulle lehenga

Tulle Affair

Image: Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika instagram

She served bridesmaid style in a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga

Bridesmaid Style

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She was the prettiest wedding guest in a vivid yellow lehenga

Sunshine

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She rocked an ice-blue Anita Dongre lehenga

Stunner

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She turned heads in a pink and green pastel-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga

Pretty In Pastels

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia served festive outfit inspo in a blush pink lehenga

Festive Style

