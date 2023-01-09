Heading 3

Alia Bhatt in pastel outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a pastel icy-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Stunning 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She exuded diva vibes in a pastel pink dress with a dramatic sheer train

Diva Vibes 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She kept things simple and fuss-free in a pastel lilac wrap dress that entailed all things pretty! 

Chic Style 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

For a glitzy wedding look, she swore by a pink and green pastel-toned lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Wedding Glam

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

This gorgeous floral ensemble by Anushree Reddy looked perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity

Floral Wonder

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She was clad in a soothing pastel green kurta set that was perfect for her religious tour

Soothing Hues

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

This pink lehenga that she wore with a darker shade of blouse looked perfect for a wedding festivity

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She kept things effortlessly simple in a printed pastel blue salwar kameez

Simply Beautiful 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her chic look in this pastel yellow cut-out dress is adorable

Chic Girl 

Image: Pinkvilla 

At the airport, she ensured her look was on point in a monochrome pastel green blazer and pants set

Airport Look 

