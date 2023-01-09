Alia Bhatt in pastel outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a pastel icy-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Stunning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She exuded diva vibes in a pastel pink dress with a dramatic sheer train
Diva Vibes
Celeb-approved monokinis for summer
Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She kept things simple and fuss-free in a pastel lilac wrap dress that entailed all things pretty!
Chic Style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For a glitzy wedding look, she swore by a pink and green pastel-toned lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Wedding Glam
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
This gorgeous floral ensemble by Anushree Reddy looked perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity
Floral Wonder
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She was clad in a soothing pastel green kurta set that was perfect for her religious tour
Soothing Hues
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
This pink lehenga that she wore with a darker shade of blouse looked perfect for a wedding festivity
Pretty In Pink
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She kept things effortlessly simple in a printed pastel blue salwar kameez
Simply Beautiful
Image: Pinkvilla
Her chic look in this pastel yellow cut-out dress is adorable
Chic Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she ensured her look was on point in a monochrome pastel green blazer and pants set
Airport Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.