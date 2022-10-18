Heading 3

Alia Bhatt
in snazzy pink outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

For her Mehendi ceremony, Alia picked out a Fuschia pink patchwork lehenga custom-designed by Manish Malhotra.

Bride Goals

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Alia swore by pink yet again as she picked out bright pink sharara pants, a sexy bralette-style blouse, and a sleeveless cover-up for her friend’s wedding festivities. 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

For Diwali celebrations, the star wore a blush pink lehenga set, made from entirely waste fabric, thus giving a meaningful upgrade to her traditional attire. 

Traditional Attire With A Thought

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked gorgeous in a pink floral lehenga that came embellished with sequins. 

Gorgeous In Florals 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

She left us floored with her sensuous yet dreamy look in a baby pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit dress with a pop of yellow.

Stop & Stare

Image: Pinkvilla 

While running an errand in the city, she was seen wearing a comfy pink sweatshirt with white shorts and matching sneakers.

Casual Style

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

She kept things casual yet snazzy in this one-shoulder bubblegum pink top from Summer Somewhere and a pair of high-waisted blue jeans.

Snazzy Girl

Image: Pinkvilla 

For a comfy and sporty airport look, the star donned a pair of bright pink joggers and a sweatshirt in a lighter shade of pink. 

Sporty In Pinks

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

She looked winter-ready in a hot pink knit dress that she layered with a long plaid jacket and knee-high boots. 

Cosy Winter Style

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Her diva-esque look in a pastel pink bustier zip-up dress with a long train bowled us over! 

Like A Diva

