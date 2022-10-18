Alia Bhatt
in snazzy pink outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel instagram
For her Mehendi ceremony, Alia picked out a Fuschia pink patchwork lehenga custom-designed by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia swore by pink yet again as she picked out bright pink sharara pants, a sexy bralette-style blouse, and a sleeveless cover-up for her friend’s wedding festivities.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
For Diwali celebrations, the star wore a blush pink lehenga set, made from entirely waste fabric, thus giving a meaningful upgrade to her traditional attire.
Traditional Attire With A Thought
Image: Ami Patel instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star looked gorgeous in a pink floral lehenga that came embellished with sequins.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She left us floored with her sensuous yet dreamy look in a baby pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit dress with a pop of yellow.
Image: Pinkvilla
While running an errand in the city, she was seen wearing a comfy pink sweatshirt with white shorts and matching sneakers.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She kept things casual yet snazzy in this one-shoulder bubblegum pink top from Summer Somewhere and a pair of high-waisted blue jeans.
Image: Pinkvilla
For a comfy and sporty airport look, the star donned a pair of bright pink joggers and a sweatshirt in a lighter shade of pink.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She looked winter-ready in a hot pink knit dress that she layered with a long plaid jacket and knee-high boots.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Her diva-esque look in a pastel pink bustier zip-up dress with a long train bowled us over!
