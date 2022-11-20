Heading 3

Alia Bhatt in stunning sarees

Image: SUDO

Alia’s choice may have been unconventional, but it is undeniable that she looked gorgeous in this Bloni Atelier silver saree with transparent accents.

Gorgeous in silver saree

Image: SUDO

Keeping up with her onscreen character Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia only opted for white sarees during the promotions of the movie.

A vision in white

Image: SUDO

Another white saree look from Alia Bhatt that gets a huge thumbs up from us!

Stunning in
organza saree

Image: SUDO

Alia Bhatt is a ray of sunshine in this beautiful red-orange ombre saree by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Alia in a bandhini saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The allure of a Kanchivaram saree is timeless, and Alia won our hearts with this traditional look.

Alia in green Kanchivaram saree

Image: Pinkvilla

This vibrant saree worn by Alia Bhatt is an excellent option for festive occasions.

Alia in
multicolour saree

Image: The House Of Pixels

Alia stunned in this gorgeous Banarasi saree in shades of pink and green. 

Love for
Banarasi saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt attended a friend’s wedding in this fuchsia pink pre-draped saree by designer Arpita Mehta.

Pretty in pink

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia amps up her ethnic look in this stunning Manish Malhotra saree.

Desi look

Image: SUDO

How gorgeous does Alia Bhatt look in this floral white saree?

Flower power

