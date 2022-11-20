Alia Bhatt in stunning sarees
Lubna
Khan
Nov 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: SUDO
Alia’s choice may have been unconventional, but it is undeniable that she looked gorgeous in this Bloni Atelier silver saree with transparent accents.
Image: SUDO
Keeping up with her onscreen character Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia only opted for white sarees during the promotions of the movie.
Image: SUDO
Another white saree look from Alia Bhatt that gets a huge thumbs up from us!
Stunning in
organza saree
Image: SUDO
Alia Bhatt is a ray of sunshine in this beautiful red-orange ombre saree by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The allure of a Kanchivaram saree is timeless, and Alia won our hearts with this traditional look.
Alia in green Kanchivaram saree
Image: Pinkvilla
This vibrant saree worn by Alia Bhatt is an excellent option for festive occasions.
Alia in
multicolour saree
Image: The House Of Pixels
Alia stunned in this gorgeous Banarasi saree in shades of pink and green.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt attended a friend’s wedding in this fuchsia pink pre-draped saree by designer Arpita Mehta.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia amps up her ethnic look in this stunning Manish Malhotra saree.
Image: SUDO
How gorgeous does Alia Bhatt look in this floral white saree?
