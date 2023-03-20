Alia Bhatt-Inspired Bridesmaid Looks
pinkvilla
Sugandha Srivastava
Fashion
mar 20, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt slaying the white on white look can be a new inspiration for a indo-western bridesmaid dress with statement pearl earrings
White On White
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wear your green benarasi saree with a sleek bun and white flower band to elevate your wedding outfit
All Time Classic
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Glow like a princess in embroidered pastel pink lehenga with silver jewellery and a high pony to compliment the look
Pastel Princess
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pair your yellow anarkali with a small bindi and gold earrings like Alia to be a perfect bridesmaid who abides by the dress-code to of your friend's wedding
Haldi Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The color white is a must-have in bridesmaid's closet. Wear your simple but subtle white embroidered sharara with silver jewellery and red lips to get a sophisticated look
Sharara Sharara
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a striking salmon pink lehenga with shimmery details and intricate floral cutwork designed by Kresha Bajaj for her best friend's wedding
Elegant Salmon Pink
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked stunning and made a striking fashion statement by wearing a finely embroidered sleeveless maroon suit designed by Sabyasachi. The outfit was elegant, classy, simple, yet glamorous
Gorgeous in Maroon
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Look all time classic, sensual and beautiful with this nude corseted anarkali outfit with big jhumkas to get that beautiful bridesmaid looks
Vintage Nude
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Gorgeous yellow chinkankari lehenga with backless choli should become the go-to outfit for your bff’s wedding
Chikankari Lehenga
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pair your patterned saree with a small subtle mangtika to get a soft look this wedding season
Can’t go wrong with mangtika
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.