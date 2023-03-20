Heading 3

Alia Bhatt-Inspired Bridesmaid Looks

mar 20, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram


Alia Bhatt slaying the white on white look can be a new inspiration for a indo-western bridesmaid dress with statement pearl earrings

White On White

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wear your green benarasi saree with a sleek bun and white flower band to elevate your wedding outfit

All Time Classic

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Glow like a princess in embroidered pastel pink lehenga with silver jewellery and a high pony to compliment the look 

Pastel Princess

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pair your yellow anarkali with a small bindi and gold earrings like Alia to be a perfect bridesmaid who abides by the dress-code to of your friend's wedding

Haldi Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The color white is a must-have in bridesmaid's closet. Wear your simple but subtle white embroidered sharara with silver jewellery and red lips to get a sophisticated look

Sharara Sharara

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a striking salmon pink lehenga with shimmery details and intricate floral cutwork designed by Kresha Bajaj for her best friend's wedding

Elegant Salmon Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked stunning and made a striking fashion statement by wearing a finely embroidered sleeveless maroon suit designed by Sabyasachi. The outfit was elegant, classy, simple, yet glamorous

Gorgeous in Maroon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Look all time classic, sensual and beautiful with this nude corseted anarkali outfit with big jhumkas to get that beautiful bridesmaid looks

Vintage Nude 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Gorgeous yellow chinkankari lehenga with backless choli should become the go-to outfit for your bff’s wedding

Chikankari Lehenga

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pair your patterned saree with a small subtle mangtika to get a soft look this wedding season

Can’t go wrong with mangtika

