Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Alia Bhatt Inspired Hairdo

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

She kept her hair wavy which made her hair look voluminous

Wavy Hair

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A minimalist but gorgeous idea to style your hair in this wedding season

Crown Braid

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s rocking this green dress with a curly touch

Loose curls

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A sleek straight hairstyle can make you look classy and elegant

Sleek Straight Hair

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

You can try this Alia Bhatt-inspired hairstyle for your bridesmaid look 

A messy ponytail

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A low ponytail

This will give your hair a voluminous effect

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A messy bun is an effortless way to rock your traditional look

A messy bun

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A fishtail braid will make you look like an elegant princess 

Fishtail braid

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A simple gajra hairstyle is a classic for ethnic outfits

Gajra Look

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dutch braids have been trending for a while, here’s how Alia incorporated dutch braids into her traditional attire

Dutch braid

