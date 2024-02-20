pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Alia Bhatt Inspired Hairdo
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
She kept her hair wavy which made her hair look voluminous
Wavy Hair
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A minimalist but gorgeous idea to style your hair in this wedding season
Crown Braid
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s rocking this green dress with a curly touch
Loose curls
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A sleek straight hairstyle can make you look classy and elegant
Sleek Straight Hair
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
You can try this Alia Bhatt-inspired hairstyle for your bridesmaid look
A messy ponytail
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A low ponytail
This will give your hair a voluminous effect
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A messy bun is an effortless way to rock your traditional look
A messy bun
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A fishtail braid will make you look like an elegant princess
Fishtail braid
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A simple gajra hairstyle is a classic for ethnic outfits
Gajra Look
Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dutch braids have been trending for a while, here’s how Alia incorporated dutch braids into her traditional attire
Dutch braid
