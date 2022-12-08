Alia Bhatt-inspired outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Soaking in sun
The new mom was all about looking chic and comfy in a black and white knit sweater while keeping her hair free and messy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked adorable in a fuschia pink printed dress and kept her look casual, perfect for a daytime outing
Pretty in pink
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress exuded glamour in a gold metallic dress by Gauri and Nainika
Glitz and glamour
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked stylish in an all-black ensemble of an oversized shirt and matching cargo pants
Chic and stylish
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Keeping her look comfortable the actress opted for a knit bodycon dress in rustic brown and styled it with matching strappy heels
Rustic bodycon
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking for some power dressing inspo? Then this Alia-inspired basic tank top paired with blue jeans and a lavender blazer would be the perfect option for you
Power dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a desi lookk, the actress opted for a pink salwar suit set with gold and silver prints on the border and neckline
Looking ethereal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked incredibly stunning as she donned a red polka dot maxi dress with a waist belt and gold earrings
Polka-dots
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a fuss-free and cool style, the actress opted for a brown shirt and paired it up with patchwork wide-leg jeans
Cute jeans
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She sported a pink ensemble with a ruffle sheer top and black pants, and completed the look with a black shrug
Ruffle alert
