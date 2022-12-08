Heading 3

Alia Bhatt-inspired outfits

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Soaking in sun

The new mom was all about looking chic and comfy in a black and white knit sweater while keeping her hair free and messy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looked adorable in a fuschia pink printed dress and kept her look casual, perfect for a daytime outing

Pretty in pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress exuded glamour in a gold metallic dress by Gauri and Nainika

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looked stylish in an all-black ensemble of an oversized shirt and matching cargo pants

Chic and stylish 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Keeping her look comfortable the actress opted for a knit bodycon dress in rustic brown and styled it with matching strappy heels

Rustic bodycon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Looking for some power dressing inspo? Then this Alia-inspired basic tank top paired with blue jeans and a lavender blazer would be the perfect option for you

Power dress 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

For a desi lookk, the actress opted for a pink salwar suit set with gold and silver prints on the border and neckline

Looking ethereal 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looked incredibly stunning as she donned a red polka dot maxi dress with a waist belt and gold earrings

Polka-dots 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

For a fuss-free and cool style, the actress opted for a brown shirt and paired it up with patchwork wide-leg jeans

Cute jeans 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She sported a pink ensemble with a ruffle sheer top and black pants, and completed the look with a black shrug

Ruffle alert 

