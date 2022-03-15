FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 15, 2022
Alia Bhatt inspired summer wedding looks
Butterfly lehenga
Alia Bhatt is a star who has one of the most enviable closets in BTown and here she channels her inner butterfly in sheer tulle lehenga with a butterfly-style pink blouse
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She keeps it fresh in a white saree adorned with pink primrose prints and a matching floral blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Flirty florals
We all know the diva is really into white sarees. What's better than a plain silk drape styled with a sleeveless blouse to rock the day wedding look?
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Pristine white
Next, Alia steps into summer in a sunset-hued, bandhani-print saree, paired with a red sleeveless blouse
Sunset-hued drape
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A stellar mix of classic and contemporary, this nude-toned anarkali set with a corset-like neckline and a backless back is every minimalist's dream!
Beauty in beige
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
When has a red saree ever let you down? Never says Alia as she poses in red organza, dainty embroidered saree styled with a matching blouse
Ravishing red
Video: Pinkvilla
Display your summer love by slipping into an ivory-hued outfit featuring a bustier-style crop top, high-waisted bell-bottoms topped off with a floor-length shrug
Cocktail party look
Image: Faraz Manan Instagram
Another way to strike a layered look for wedding ceremonies is by opting for a pink corset blouse with floral threadwork, flared pants and a sleeveless jacket like Alia
Vibrant pink sharara
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Whoever said neon is an eye-blinding colour hasn't seen Alia wearing one so stunningly in this neon green and pink ornate lehenga styled with a cutaway, backless choli
Perfect for sangeet ceremony
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We love Raazi actress's take on easy elegance here in a silver metallic saree teamed with a matching strappy blouse
Metallic drape
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
