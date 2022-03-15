FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt inspired summer wedding looks

Heading 3

Butterfly lehenga

Alia Bhatt is a star who has one of the most enviable closets in BTown and here she channels her inner butterfly in sheer tulle lehenga with a butterfly-style pink blouse

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She keeps it fresh in a white saree adorned with pink primrose prints and a matching floral blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Flirty florals

We all know the diva is really into white sarees. What's better than a plain silk drape styled with a sleeveless blouse to rock the day wedding look?

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Pristine white

Next, Alia steps into summer in a sunset-hued, bandhani-print saree, paired with a red sleeveless blouse

Sunset-hued drape

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A stellar mix of classic and contemporary, this nude-toned anarkali set with a corset-like neckline and a backless back is every minimalist's dream!

Beauty in beige

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

When has a red saree ever let you down? Never says Alia as she poses in red organza, dainty embroidered saree styled with a matching blouse

Ravishing red

Video: Pinkvilla 

Display your summer love by slipping into an ivory-hued outfit featuring a bustier-style crop top, high-waisted bell-bottoms topped off with a floor-length shrug

Cocktail party look

Image: Faraz Manan Instagram

Another way to strike a layered look for wedding ceremonies is by opting for a pink corset blouse with floral threadwork, flared pants and a sleeveless jacket like Alia

Vibrant pink sharara

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Whoever said neon is an eye-blinding colour hasn't seen Alia wearing one so stunningly in this neon green and pink ornate lehenga styled with a cutaway, backless choli

Perfect for sangeet ceremony

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We love Raazi actress's take on easy elegance here in a silver metallic saree teamed with a matching strappy blouse

Metallic drape

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Click Here