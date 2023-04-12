Heading 3

Alia Bhatt is a glam diva in gowns 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 12, 2023

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram 

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a custom Elie Saab gown that bore floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads

Golden Girl 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a gorgeous sea-green gown with cut-outs around the midriff

Glamorous 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gully Boy actress looks jaw-dropping in a metallic molten gold pleated gown 

Head Turning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dreamy 

Alia looked breath-taking in an off-shoulder white gown with perforated details all over it 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked phenomenal in a ruffled pink and black gown that hugged her snugly 

Phenomenal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She is a vision in this champagne-hued gown by Georges Chakra 

Vision 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her fashion statement in this off-shoulder blush pink gown with a slanting orange panel is impressive 

Fashionista

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She turned heads in a corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles

Stunning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva exudes ultra-glam vibes in a strapless white gown from Netta BenShabu’s wedding collection

Glam Queen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She brought some floral drama to the table in this fabulous floral gown

Floral Galore

