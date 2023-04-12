Alia Bhatt is a glam diva in gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 12, 2023
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a custom Elie Saab gown that bore floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads
Golden Girl
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a gorgeous sea-green gown with cut-outs around the midriff
Glamorous
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gully Boy actress looks jaw-dropping in a metallic molten gold pleated gown
Head Turning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dreamy
Alia looked breath-taking in an off-shoulder white gown with perforated details all over it
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked phenomenal in a ruffled pink and black gown that hugged her snugly
Phenomenal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She is a vision in this champagne-hued gown by Georges Chakra
Vision
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her fashion statement in this off-shoulder blush pink gown with a slanting orange panel is impressive
Fashionista
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She turned heads in a corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles
Stunning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva exudes ultra-glam vibes in a strapless white gown from Netta BenShabu’s wedding collection
Glam Queen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She brought some floral drama to the table in this fabulous floral gown
Floral Galore
