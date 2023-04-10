Alia Bhatt in stunning short dresses
APRIL 10, 2023
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked flawless in an ivory mini dress with a blown-up top with red stones motif
Flawless
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia makes a chic case for short dresses by wearing an all-brown ribbed wrap number
Chic
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her sparkly monochrome look in this striped mini dress and a black blazer is on point
monochrome
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ravishing
She set the temperatures soaring in a mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia exudes glam vibes in a sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress
Glam Queen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her yellow dress featuring cut sleeves is a vibrant sartorial pick for summer
Summery Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She channelled her inner diva in a little black sparkly dress with a 3D floral applique
Diva Vibes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked spectacular in a floral strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline
Floral Galore
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked fabulous in a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons
Fabulous In White
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva made a striking style statement in this mini dress bearing checkered details
Making A Statement
