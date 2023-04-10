Heading 3

Alia Bhatt in stunning short dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 10, 2023

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked flawless in an ivory mini dress with a blown-up top with red stones motif 

Flawless

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia makes a chic case for short dresses by wearing an all-brown ribbed wrap number 

Chic 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her sparkly monochrome look in this striped mini dress and a black blazer is on point

 monochrome

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ravishing 

She set the temperatures soaring in a mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia exudes glam vibes in a sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress 

Glam Queen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her yellow dress featuring cut sleeves is a vibrant sartorial pick for summer

Summery Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She channelled her inner diva in a little black sparkly dress with a 3D floral applique

Diva Vibes 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked spectacular in a floral strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline

Floral Galore 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked fabulous in a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons

Fabulous In White 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The diva made a striking style statement in this mini dress bearing checkered details 

Making A Statement 

