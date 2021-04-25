Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in desi outfits April 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt is a fan of her chic outfits but when it comes to looking like a pataka, she’ll make sure to go desi!
From lehengas to sarees, the actress has proved that she can rock’em all!
Let’s start the list off with this gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga that completely stole our hearts
She rarely picks up a saree but when she does, Alia makes sure to do it full justice!
And, this Sabyasachi drape also serves to be proof
Shararas and anarkalis are her absolute favourite and she stuns in them every chance she gets
You can always count on her to bring something new to the table and this strappy number is enough proof
Classic and elegant is the vibe that she always opts for and this black lehenga fits it perfectly!
Even on casual days, she picks breezy anarkalis to look like a pataka
No matter what she’s wearing, her hair, makeup and accessory games are always on point!
For more updates on TV celebrities, follow PINKVILLA