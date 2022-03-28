FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 28, 2022

Alia Bhatt looks fab in floral outfits 

Floral Sabyasachi Saree

Image: Ami Patel instagram

A fan of all things floral, Alia proved her love for floral outfits yet again by picking out a floral print organza saree by Sabyasachi

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she had teamed up a beautiful white saree with a lovely floral print blouse

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Promotion Look

The starlet's ivory silk organza saree from Devnaagri featured resham and patra floral embroidery done with gold thread

Floral Threadwork

Image: Ami Patel instagram

For a simple off-duty look, she picked out a simple white kurta with minimal floral prints on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Off-duty Style

Vacay Look

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She enjoyed her beach vacay in a fuss-free yellow co-ord bearing white daisy prints on it

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Her silk, floral print dress by Stella McCartney looked perfect for a brunch date!

Silk Dress

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Even for the Zee Cine Awards in 2019, she was decked up in a gorgeous floral gown

Floral Gown

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

For a desi look, she wore a beautiful pink kurta featuring fine floral prints on it

Pink Kurta

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

And her hot pink Manish Malhotra saree came with elaborate floral foil prints

Manish Malhotra Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable in a floral-print off-shoulder top that she paired with basic blue jeans

Floral Top

