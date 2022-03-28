FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 28, 2022
Heading 3
Alia Bhatt looks fab in floral outfits
Floral Sabyasachi Saree
Image: Ami Patel instagram
A fan of all things floral, Alia proved her love for floral outfits yet again by picking out a floral print organza saree by Sabyasachi
During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she had teamed up a beautiful white saree with a lovely floral print blouse
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Promotion Look
The starlet's ivory silk organza saree from Devnaagri featured resham and patra floral embroidery done with gold thread
Floral Threadwork
Image: Ami Patel instagram
For a simple off-duty look, she picked out a simple white kurta with minimal floral prints on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Off-duty Style
Vacay Look
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She enjoyed her beach vacay in a fuss-free yellow co-ord bearing white daisy prints on it
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Her silk, floral print dress by Stella McCartney looked perfect for a brunch date!
Silk Dress
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Even for the Zee Cine Awards in 2019, she was decked up in a gorgeous floral gown
Floral Gown
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
For a desi look, she wore a beautiful pink kurta featuring fine floral prints on it
Pink Kurta
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
And her hot pink Manish Malhotra saree came with elaborate floral foil prints
Manish Malhotra Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable in a floral-print off-shoulder top that she paired with basic blue jeans
Floral Top
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya & Maheep's Dubai vacay