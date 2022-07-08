Heading 3

Alia Bhatt looks fab in mini dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

JULY 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Making a ravishing case for the silhouette, the Brahmastra actress set the temperatures soaring in a mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym

Stop & Stare

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She stepped out in a floral strapless dress that bore a sweetheart neckline and ended high above her knees, leaving us in awe of her fabulous style

Floral Galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She picked out a mini sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress for her wedding reception and looked glamorous as ever!

Sparkles For The Win

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For her birthday bash, she channeled her inner diva in a little black sparkly dress with a 3D floral applique

Diva Vibes

She brought the right amount of sass and glamour in this strapless black mini dress by Yousef Akbar

Sass & Glamour

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Image: Ami Patel instagram

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she looked fabulous in a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons

Fabulous In White

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Keeping things edgy yet classy, she oozed sultriness in a Giambattista Valli mini dress bearing a scoop neckline and scalloped embroidery

Keeping It Edgy

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Looking like the diva that she is, Alia slayed in a statement-making mini dress bearing checkered details all over by Georges Hobeika

Making A Statement

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her simple and fuss-free look in a pastel mini wrap dress entailed all things pretty!

Simple Yet Pretty

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Ensuring that her look is elegant yet fresh, she stepped out in a silk botanical printed oversized dress and neon yellow stilettos

Fresh Style

