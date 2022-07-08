Heading 3
Alia Bhatt looks fab in mini dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
JULY 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Making a ravishing case for the silhouette, the Brahmastra actress set the temperatures soaring in a mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym
Stop & Stare
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She stepped out in a floral strapless dress that bore a sweetheart neckline and ended high above her knees, leaving us in awe of her fabulous style
Floral Galore
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She picked out a mini sparkly Oscar de la Renta mini dress for her wedding reception and looked glamorous as ever!
Sparkles For The Win
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For her birthday bash, she channeled her inner diva in a little black sparkly dress with a 3D floral applique
Diva Vibes
She brought the right amount of sass and glamour in this strapless black mini dress by Yousef Akbar
Sass & Glamour
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Image: Ami Patel instagram
During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she looked fabulous in a little white dress and a white blazer with golden buttons
Fabulous In White
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Keeping things edgy yet classy, she oozed sultriness in a Giambattista Valli mini dress bearing a scoop neckline and scalloped embroidery
Keeping It Edgy
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Looking like the diva that she is, Alia slayed in a statement-making mini dress bearing checkered details all over by Georges Hobeika
Making A Statement
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her simple and fuss-free look in a pastel mini wrap dress entailed all things pretty!
Simple Yet Pretty
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Ensuring that her look is elegant yet fresh, she stepped out in a silk botanical printed oversized dress and neon yellow stilettos
Fresh Style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sonakshi Sinha’s snazzy monochrome looks