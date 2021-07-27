Alia Bhatt looks July 27, 2021
super cool in shorts
Looking her casual best in a white tee, frayed denim shorts and black shades, Alia Bhatt is all set to scale the city!
To make the most of a cosy warm sweatshirt, she wore an oversized camo print top with her favourite blue denim shorts. A black mask kept her face covered
In a pair of shiny satin shorts and a Nike t-shirt, Alia kept her look sporty and easy
Showing us how to pull off the tie-dye trend and shorts at one go, Alia Bhatt picked out two denim shorts and styled them differently to make a statement
She kept her look casual in a full-sleeve tie-dye sweatshirt and a pair of asymmetrical shorts
Spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city, Alia looked fresh and comfortable in light blue ripped denim shorts and a black tee
For an easy beach look, Bhatt picked out a Ed-a-Mamma co-ord set that included a yellow high-waist shorts and a matching halter-neck top
She then wore her faded mini shorts with an asymmetrical white shirt for a hip look
And while partying with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, she wore her hot pants with a halter-neck blouse
Although most of her face was covered with a mask, her look for the night was easily noticeable. A long sheer top and black shorts were her choice of outfits
