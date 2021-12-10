Alia Bhatt loves all kinds of blues!

Tie-dye top and shorts

In a blue tie-dye top and faded blue denim shorts, she ensures that her look in blue is super cool!

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

Checkered co-ord set

She showed us how to look relaxed yet stylish in a blue and white checkered co-ord set from Summer Somewhere

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

Bikini top

For a beach look, she picked out a knitted blue bikini top and looked pretty in it!

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

Jumpsuit

Alia cut a trendy figure in a well-tailored subtle sapphire blue jumpsuit

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

Sharara saree

She turned the perfect bridesmaid in a sparkly blue sharara saree for her best friend’s wedding

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Sequined dress

To drive the winter blues away, she wore a high-neck sequined blue dress and showed us how it’s done!

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Alia put her most elegant desi foot forward in a white and blue floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Floral lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

She looked elegant and sharp in a dark blue co-ord set featuring white polka dots all over

Polka dot coordinates

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

And this sparkly blue ball gown remains one of her glamorous picks of all time!

Sparkly ball gown

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

