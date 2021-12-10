Alia Bhatt loves all kinds of blues!
DEC 10, 2021
Tie-dye top and shorts
In a blue tie-dye top and faded blue denim shorts, she ensures that her look in blue is super cool!
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Checkered co-ord set
She showed us how to look relaxed yet stylish in a blue and white checkered co-ord set from Summer Somewhere
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Bikini top
For a beach look, she picked out a knitted blue bikini top and looked pretty in it!
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Jumpsuit
Alia cut a trendy figure in a well-tailored subtle sapphire blue jumpsuit
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Sharara saree
She turned the perfect bridesmaid in a sparkly blue sharara saree for her best friend’s wedding
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Sequined dress
To drive the winter blues away, she wore a high-neck sequined blue dress and showed us how it’s done!
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Alia put her most elegant desi foot forward in a white and blue floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Floral lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
She looked elegant and sharp in a dark blue co-ord set featuring white polka dots all over
Polka dot coordinates
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
And this sparkly blue ball gown remains one of her glamorous picks of all time!
Sparkly ball gown
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
