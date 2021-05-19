Alia Bhatt loves her sharara sets May 19, 2021
Sharara sets are a refreshing new change from heavy lehengas and anarkalis
Alia Bhatt loves to pair her kurtas with flared pants and shararas
She picked out a gorgeous crushed velvet number by Sabyasachi and styled it with a sleek ponytail
These sharara sets are a perfect addition to all summer weddings
Alia Bhatt often picks solid colours for her sharara sets and this Anita Dongre creation is proof
Perfect for the summer, this white strappy sharara makes Alia look like a ‘desi pataka’
Keeping things traditional, Ms Bhatt even styled a simple sharara set with desi elements to make a statement
Adding to the list, this Anita Dongre sharara in black stole a lot of hearts
Sharara are definitely her go-to as she picked a white wonder for a friends wedding in Jaipur
And when nothing works, she sticks to the classics and picks out a black sharara set with jhumkas
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla