sept 08, 2021
Alia Bhatt loves jeans & top combo
Recently, Alia Bhatt brought in some happy vibes to her social media feed in a pair of straight fit jeans and a one-shoulder ribbed top
While visiting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Alia had kept her look casual yet chic in straight fit ripped denims and a cropped white blouse
A while ago, she added some colour to her look by pairing her high-waisted baggy jeans with a neon crop top
At the airport, she wore her baggy acid-wash jeans with a white tank and a cropped open-front white shirt to keep things comfy yet stylish
For a comfy winter look, Alia picked out a pair of skinny fit jeans, a black sweatshirt with white heart-shaped prints and thigh-high boots
While out and about in the city, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress kept her look casual in a pair of faded distressed jeans and a white tee
She slayed the classic colour combination of black and white by opting for a cropped skinny fit black jeans and a crisp white shirt
For a semi Indo-Western look, she had paired her jeans with a long white kurta-style top with a slit in the front
She looked super cute in a pair of ripped skinny jeans and a printed off-shoulder top
And this combination of heavily distressed jeans with a cute gingham top has our heart!
