sept 08, 2021

Alia Bhatt loves jeans & top combo

Recently, Alia Bhatt brought in some happy vibes to her social media feed in a pair of straight fit jeans and a one-shoulder ribbed top

While visiting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Alia had kept her look casual yet chic in straight fit ripped denims and a cropped white blouse

A while ago, she added some colour to her look by pairing her high-waisted baggy jeans with a neon crop top

At the airport, she wore her baggy acid-wash jeans with a white tank and a cropped open-front white shirt to keep things comfy yet stylish

For a comfy winter look, Alia picked out a pair of skinny fit jeans, a black sweatshirt with white heart-shaped prints and thigh-high boots

While out and about in the city, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress kept her look casual in a pair of faded distressed jeans and a white tee

She slayed the classic colour combination of black and white by opting for a cropped skinny fit black jeans and a crisp white shirt

For a semi Indo-Western look, she had paired her jeans with a long white kurta-style top with a slit in the front

She looked super cute in a pair of ripped skinny jeans and a printed off-shoulder top

And this combination of heavily distressed jeans with a cute gingham top has our heart! 

For more updates on Alia Bhatt and fashion,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here