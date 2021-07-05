Alia Bhatt Loves The Minimal Eye Makeup July 05, 2021
A fan of the fresh-faced glow and dewy look, Alia Bhatt loves to keep her eyes looking as natural as possible
For that matter, she sticks to softer shades of the palette. Even during the award shows, we see her sporting soft pink eyes while keeping the rest of her face glowy
Subtle makeup and shimmery lids seem to be an inseparable match in Alia’s lookbook. The absence of kohl keeps things dreamy
And when she wishes to glam up for a big night, Alia prefers to go all out with the signature soft smokey eyes and filled-in brows
She also favours the smoked out eyes and pulls off the look with contoured cheeks and a retro hairstyle
At times, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress likes to wear her brushed out brows with pastel-hued eyes and soft pink lips
But it’s mostly her fresh-faced looks that take away the cake. To compliment her well-defined eyes, she often opts for peachy eyeshadow and a thin stroke of kajal
She believes that copper eyes never lie! And that’s why her go-to look includes a dash of copper-toned eyeshadow and mascara
But even when she switches up things with a hint of blue, Alia manages to keep her gaze light and dreamy!
And her soft silver eyes with smudged lower lids and thick liner are enough to captivate even the toughest guy out there!
For more updates on beauty, head on to Pinkvilla