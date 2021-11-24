RISHIKA SHAH

Nov 24, 2021

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra outfits 

Alia recently wore a neon lehenga by the designer with a unique backless blouse

Neon Lights

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram) 

She wore a rani pink Manish Malhotra ensemble with a cape and palazzo pants

Goddess In A Cape

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)

Alia Bhatt rocked the traditional look with this pastel grey and pink lehenga

Grey & Pink

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Alia wore a white chikankari salwar by the designer with oxidised jhumkas

Classic Chikankari

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Alia looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful royal blue sharara saree

Sharara Sharara

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Alia looked ethereal in a pink sequinned blouse paired with a baby pink lehenga

Blush Pink

(Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram) 

Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow kurta and palazzo pants

It Was All Yellow

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram) 

Alia wore a white and blue shimmery lehenga with embroidery at the rims

White & Blue

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram) 

Alia showed us how to rock black in ethnic wear with this anarkali set

Black Beauty

(Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram)

