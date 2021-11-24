RISHIKA SHAH
Nov 24, 2021
Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra outfits
Alia recently wore a neon lehenga by the designer with a unique backless blouse
Neon Lights
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
She wore a rani pink Manish Malhotra ensemble with a cape and palazzo pants
Goddess In A Cape
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
Alia Bhatt rocked the traditional look with this pastel grey and pink lehenga
Grey & Pink
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia wore a white chikankari salwar by the designer with oxidised jhumkas
Classic Chikankari
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful royal blue sharara saree
Sharara Sharara
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia looked ethereal in a pink sequinned blouse paired with a baby pink lehenga
Blush Pink
(Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram)
Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow kurta and palazzo pants
It Was All Yellow
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
Alia wore a white and blue shimmery lehenga with embroidery at the rims
White & Blue
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
Alia showed us how to rock black in ethnic wear with this anarkali set
Black Beauty
(Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram)
