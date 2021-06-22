Alia Bhatt in no makeup looks June 22, 2021
Alia Bhatt has always maintained that bubbly, girl next door image and her makeup game speaks for it
You’ll rarely see Alia go overboard with makeup as she likes to stick to her no makeup glowy looks
The actress loves a simple flush of colour and she keeps it well maintained even on the red carpet
She often lets her desi outfits do the talking and keeps her makeup as simple as she can
This mang tikka and lehenga combo is complemented perfectly well with a lowkey makeup look
Her summer makeup included a healthy tan and a little definition around the eyes
Keeping things under the neutral toned umbrella, she often shows the world that ‘less is more’
She likes to just accentuate her natural features and calls it a day!
This red carpet look is one of the most natural ones yet
