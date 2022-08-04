Heading 3
Alia Bhatt in pastel ethnic wear
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt has grown to become a fashion world darling. She often sticks to her minimalistic aesthetic, as seen here in a sublime, pista green salwar suit
Soothing shades
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
In keeping with her classic style, the actress wore a pastel peach-pink kurta, pyjamas and styled it with a mirror-embellished scalloped hemline dupatta
Elegant as ever
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The corset trend shows no sign of fading. Alia gives it a desi spin by going for a nude-toned, corset-style anarkali kurta and matching churidar and gold-bordered dupatta
A vintage suit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is devoted to refreshing pastel attires, like this soft pink and mint green hued embellished lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra
Pleasing pastels
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Dressed in grey, intricately embroidered kurta paired with plain palazzo pants and sheer dupatta edged with a white border
Subtle style
Adding a dose of shimmer to her flower-printed skirt, the actress teamed it with a bright pink sequinned blouse and powder pink dupatta
A hint of shine
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia wore a breezy, light blue foil-printed skirt and matching organza dupatta, she amped up her look by pairing it with a strappy yellow embroidered blouse
Fresh and fun
Showing off her fun and flirty side, in this delicate pink floral printed skirt paired with a matching midriff-baring, ruffled blouse
Floral delight
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings star looks graceful in this pastel pink suit featuring tone-on-tone embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta and scalloped hem palazzo pants
Endearing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked resplendent in this mint-green salwar suit bearing golden motifs styled with a dupatta in the same shade
Beauty!
