Alia Bhatt in pastel ethnic wear

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt has grown to become a fashion world darling. She often sticks to her minimalistic aesthetic, as seen here in a sublime, pista green salwar suit

Soothing shades

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

In keeping with her classic style, the actress wore a pastel peach-pink kurta, pyjamas and styled it with a mirror-embellished scalloped hemline dupatta

Elegant as ever

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The corset trend shows no sign of fading. Alia gives it a desi spin by going for a nude-toned, corset-style anarkali kurta and matching churidar and gold-bordered dupatta

A vintage suit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She is devoted to refreshing pastel attires, like this soft pink and mint green hued embellished lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra

Pleasing pastels

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Dressed in grey, intricately embroidered kurta paired with plain palazzo pants and sheer dupatta edged with a white border

Subtle style

Adding a dose of shimmer to her flower-printed skirt, the actress teamed it with a bright pink sequinned blouse and powder pink dupatta

A hint of shine

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia wore a breezy, light blue foil-printed skirt and matching organza dupatta, she amped up her look by pairing it with a strappy yellow embroidered blouse

Fresh and fun

Showing off her fun and flirty side, in this delicate pink floral printed skirt paired with a matching midriff-baring, ruffled blouse

Floral delight

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings star looks graceful in this pastel pink suit featuring tone-on-tone embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta and scalloped hem palazzo pants

Endearing

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked resplendent in this mint-green salwar suit bearing golden motifs styled with a dupatta in the same shade

Beauty!

