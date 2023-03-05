Alia Bhatt: Post Maternity Style
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 05, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks super comfy in this pj set
Comfy Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt enjoys some pet moments with her cat Edward
Pet Moment
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s post maternity style is eye-catching as she proves this by wearing this amazing green sharara
Green Sharara
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt showcases her softest look by wearing this cozy sweater
Cozy Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to stay fit
Yoga Queen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is absolutely glowing in this light pink outfit while the sun kisses her face
Sunkissed
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks cute in this red outfit as she enjoys Christmas with hubby Ranbir Kapoor
Christmas Vibe
Video Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is hitting the gym while having fun as she sings Tere Pyaar Mein on loop
Fun At Gym
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is looking effortlessly beautiful in this pink outfit
Pretty In Pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.