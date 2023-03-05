Heading 3

Alia Bhatt: Post Maternity Style

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks super comfy in this pj set 

Comfy Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt enjoys some pet moments with her cat Edward

Pet Moment

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s post maternity style is eye-catching as she proves this by wearing this amazing green sharara 

Green Sharara

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt showcases her softest look by wearing this cozy sweater 

Cozy Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to stay fit 

Yoga Queen 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is absolutely glowing in this light pink outfit while the sun kisses her face 

Sunkissed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks cute in this red outfit as she enjoys Christmas with hubby Ranbir Kapoor 

Christmas Vibe

Video Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt is hitting the gym while having fun as she sings Tere Pyaar Mein on loop

Fun At Gym

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt is looking effortlessly beautiful in this pink outfit 

Pretty In Pink

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here