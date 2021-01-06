Alia Bhatt’s January 06, 2021
earrings collection
Alia wears a pair of silver jhumkis to complete her pastel pink outfit
She wears golden earrings with her sunshine yellow outfit
The beauty dons a pair of blue and white earrings with a white Kurti
Alia mixes things up by pairing a pair of heavy earrings along with a simple polka-dotted dress
She pairs her stunning blue and white Sabyasachi lehenga with heavy white earrings
The Gully Boy actress wears a pair of heart-shaped dangler earrings along with her colourful saree
Alia rocks a pair of heavy gold earrings with a red and gold salwar kameez
She looks lovely in white heavy dangler earrings that she has paired with a white and gold traditional outfit
The actress wears a pair of heavy fringed earrings with a white jumpsuit
The petite actress accessories her floral saree with stunning gold earrings
She looks radiant in this floral salwar kameez that she has completed with a pair of heavy white earrings
