Easy Ponytail Hairdos
Alia Bhatt’s June 02, 2021
For Diwali, Alia Bhatt picked out a simple rose pink lehenga that she styled with a pulled back messy ponytail for a simple glam look
While she kept things traditional in a Bandhani saree, she kept her hairstyle easy by pulling it into a textured ponytail and adorned it with a maang tika
In a paisley printed Sabyasachi saree, Alia looked lovely. And her fresh, dewy makeup accompanied by a sleek yet teased up ponytail further enhanced the look
For one of her friends’ weddings, she styled her traditional look with a simple messy low ponytail and kept her makeup fresh
We are also fans of her sleek ponytail hairdo here that compliments her desi avatar so well
Coming to her western looks, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress balanced out her dramatic avatar with a centre-parted low ponytail and showed us how it's done!
Keeping things interesting, Alia then pulled her messy waves in a low ponytail and left a few strands of hair loose in the front of her face
For her all-black glam look, Bhatt tied her messy waves tightly into a side-parted ponytail and gave a casual spin to it
Letting her silver sparkly outfit do all the talking, she kept her hair parted in the centre and then pulled the strands back in a sleek ponytail with textured ends
For another minimal look, she tied her hair back in a voluminous ponytail while keeping the front sleek and clean
