JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 21, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s fresh-glowy makeup tutorial

Otherworldly glow

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt's glowy, smooth-as-heck finish makeup with a healthy sheen looks lovely!

To get this look, begin by applying a primer on clean skin to create a smooth canvas for makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Primer

After this, use a liquid foundation as the goal is to achieve a lightweight, dewy texture

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Liquid foundation

Make sure to use a stippling brush to buff in the foundation for a soft, diffused look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Hot tip

Render some freshness and shine to the skin by using a holographic highlighter at the high points of your face

Holographic highlighter

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For that flushed-from-within-look, use a nude-pink blush on the apples of the cheeks, a bit on the nose, and blend well

Soft-pink blush

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Prime your lids and apply some highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes and over your brow bones for added glow

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Eyes

Accentuate your eyes by applying a dash of nude eye shadow on the lids and top it off, with a few coats of volumising mascara

Next step

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Lips

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

On moisturised lips use a lip liner, a shade or two darker than your lipstick. Pick an English rose shade and start applying it from the centre towards the edges

Glossy pout

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Finish off the look by applying nude lip gloss over the lipstick to get plump, shiny lips

