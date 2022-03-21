BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 21, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s fresh-glowy makeup tutorial
Otherworldly glow
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt's glowy, smooth-as-heck finish makeup with a healthy sheen looks lovely!
To get this look, begin by applying a primer on clean skin to create a smooth canvas for makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Primer
After this, use a liquid foundation as the goal is to achieve a lightweight, dewy texture
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Liquid foundation
Make sure to use a stippling brush to buff in the foundation for a soft, diffused look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Hot tip
Render some freshness and shine to the skin by using a holographic highlighter at the high points of your face
Holographic highlighter
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For that flushed-from-within-look, use a nude-pink blush on the apples of the cheeks, a bit on the nose, and blend well
Soft-pink blush
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Prime your lids and apply some highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes and over your brow bones for added glow
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Eyes
Accentuate your eyes by applying a dash of nude eye shadow on the lids and top it off, with a few coats of volumising mascara
Next step
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Lips
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
On moisturised lips use a lip liner, a shade or two darker than your lipstick. Pick an English rose shade and start applying it from the centre towards the edges
Glossy pout
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Finish off the look by applying nude lip gloss over the lipstick to get plump, shiny lips
