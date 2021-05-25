Alia Bhatt’s Guide To Summer Fashion May 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt shows us how to do the tie-dye trend right in a simple round neck top and a pair of denim bottoms. With just a pair of golden hoops, she has accessorised the look seamlessly
Even though we are stuck at home, let’s just take a moment to appreciate this cute multi-coloured bikini that Alia wore during her vacation!
For an intimate summer wedding, Alia shows us how to look party-ready in a lovely pink lehenga set. She has rounded off the look with minimal silver jewellery
A summer without pastel is not a summer at all! Case in point, Bhatt has kept things easy in a pastel off-shoulder dress as she poses happily with her mum
And then she had picked out a mini wrap dress from Summer Somewhere that exuded major fuss-free vibes
Who said that we can’t dress up just to spend a day out in the garden! Let Alia’s checkered blue and white co-ord set guide you on how to keep things easy on a lazy afternoon
If you want to pull off an ethnic look at home without much ado, this pastel green anarkali set is exactly what you need. Take cues from the actress on how to style it with simple jhumkas
Eat an ice-cream but make it Instagram-worthy! Put on an elegant maxi dress and accessorise it with quirky sunglasses, and you’re good to go!
Think summer, think florals! A pretty floral dress with exaggerated sleeves is something we definitely want in our wardrobe this year!
Love playing dress-up at home? Wear the hues of summer as a bright yellow kurta and finish off the look with braided hair and some soft glam makeup
What better way to spend your day than relaxing by the pool in an oversized breezy white shirt! Go ahead, and style your look just like Alia Bhatt!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla