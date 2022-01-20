Beauty

Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare regime

Cleansing

Alia Bhatt is blessed with beautiful skin. She starts her day by cleansing her skin with a cleansing balm face wash

It has a balmy consistency and contains natural oils that help to lift off dirt, impurities and heavy makeup pretty easily without drying the face

How does it help?

Face roller

To wake up her skin, she sprays on some facial mist over her face and uses a vibrating gold face roller under her eyes and from the jawline to the cheekbones

Benefits

It can instantly help to depuff the face, stimulate collagen, build up and erase fine lines

 Eye cream

Next, she applies an eye cream to get rid of dark circles, dryness around the eyes and under bags

It is a serum that is packed with the goodness of vitamin B3 that helps to brighten the skin, hydrate it and promote regeneration of cells

Niacinamide

Secret tip

Alia goes by the rule that whatever she puts on the face, she applies it to the neck and hands, too

Being an actress, she is always in front of cameras and to get those bright-looking eyes she uses caffeine drops for under eyes. This step can be skipped

Caffeine solution drops

Alia swears by watermelon juice moisturiser to give her skin an instant dose of hydration

Moisturiser

This is the final step before she puts on any makeup. It helps to protect skin from sunburn and reduces signs of ageing

Sunscreen

