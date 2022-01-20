Beauty
Jan 20, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare regime
Cleansing
Alia Bhatt is blessed with beautiful skin. She starts her day by cleansing her skin with a cleansing balm face wash
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It has a balmy consistency and contains natural oils that help to lift off dirt, impurities and heavy makeup pretty easily without drying the face
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
How does it help?
Face roller
To wake up her skin, she sprays on some facial mist over her face and uses a vibrating gold face roller under her eyes and from the jawline to the cheekbones
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Benefits
It can instantly help to depuff the face, stimulate collagen, build up and erase fine lines
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Eye cream
Next, she applies an eye cream to get rid of dark circles, dryness around the eyes and under bags
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It is a serum that is packed with the goodness of vitamin B3 that helps to brighten the skin, hydrate it and promote regeneration of cells
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Niacinamide
Secret tip
Alia goes by the rule that whatever she puts on the face, she applies it to the neck and hands, too
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Being an actress, she is always in front of cameras and to get those bright-looking eyes she uses caffeine drops for under eyes. This step can be skipped
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Caffeine solution drops
Alia swears by watermelon juice moisturiser to give her skin an instant dose of hydration
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Moisturiser
This is the final step before she puts on any makeup. It helps to protect skin from sunburn and reduces signs of ageing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sunscreen
