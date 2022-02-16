Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 16, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s silver earrings collection
Heavy jhumkas
The elegant charmer, Alia Bhatt is a diehard lover of silver jhumkas and here she wore a pair of heavy earrings with a touch of gold accent
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her accessories reflect an old world charm like these silver jhumkas adorned with white bead droplets and pink accents
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
White beaded jhumkas
We feel these one-of-a-kind, colourful jhumkas are just a perfect accompaniment to the white silk saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Colourful earrings
Next, she again catapulted into the spotlight by wearing silver-oxidised, round floral studs
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Floral-patterned studs
Alia looks breathtakingly gorgeous in these layered, silver jhumkas with gold accents as they gracefully skim the shoulders
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Tiered jhumkas
This time, she kept it minimal by opting for simple silver-oxidised earrings
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Dainty jhumkas
For another instance, the diva turned attention to the ears by going for intricately carved silver earrings adorned with green drops
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Earrings with green drops
Timeless baubles, like these leaf-shaped silver oxidised jewellery, are an intricate part of the beauty's treasure chest
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Temple-design adornments
Alia emits regal charm in these tiered silver jhumka earrings, beautified with white pearl beads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Pearl-adorned jhumkas
The actress wore a pair of uniquely designed chandbalis featuring gold with dainty white beads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Unique take
