Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 16, 2022

 Alia Bhatt’s silver earrings collection

Heading 3

Heavy jhumkas

The elegant charmer, Alia Bhatt is a diehard lover of silver jhumkas and here she wore a pair of heavy earrings with a touch of gold accent

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her accessories reflect an old world charm like these silver jhumkas adorned with white bead droplets and pink accents

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

White beaded jhumkas

We feel these one-of-a-kind, colourful jhumkas are just a perfect accompaniment to the white silk saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Colourful earrings

Next, she again catapulted into the spotlight by wearing silver-oxidised, round floral studs

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

 Floral-patterned studs

Alia looks breathtakingly gorgeous in these layered, silver jhumkas with gold accents as they gracefully skim the shoulders

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Tiered jhumkas

This time, she kept it minimal by opting for simple silver-oxidised earrings

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Dainty jhumkas

For another instance, the diva turned attention to the ears by going for intricately carved silver earrings adorned with green drops

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Earrings with green drops

Timeless baubles, like these leaf-shaped silver oxidised jewellery, are an intricate part of the beauty's treasure chest

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Temple-design adornments

Alia emits regal charm in these tiered silver jhumka earrings, beautified with white pearl beads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Pearl-adorned jhumkas

The actress wore a pair of uniquely designed chandbalis featuring gold with dainty white beads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Unique take

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo

Click Here