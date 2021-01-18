Alia Bhatt’s Stylish Winter Fashion Game January 18, 2021
Giving us a tip on how to do the winter look right, Alia Bhatt opted for a half-sleeve puffer jacket and wore it over a full-sleeve camouflage shirt
With a warm cup of coffee, a woollen cape and a lively smile, Alia shows us how to make the winters warmer!
A customised black sweatshirt and matching pants are the diva’s off-duty clothes for the winter season
For a simple yet stylish date-night look in winters, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s Retrofête’s blazer dress
The star donned a black sweatshirt and jeans as she stepped out of the airport. Knee-high leather boots finished off her winter look
The Sadak 2 actress kept things edgy and chic in a wrap-around blazer dress. Thigh-high boots completed her look
Alia gives off major winter vibes in a dark black jacket here
For an easy winter look, Alia wore a ruffled pink long-coat over her casual attire and completed the look with a tight hair bun
And here, she is all set to beat the chilly weather in a long hooded puffer jacket!
Alia’s modish co-ord set from Rheson is all kinds of travel outfit goals, especially during the winter season
