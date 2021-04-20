vacation style
Alia Bhatt’s April 20, 2021
Just as much as we love Alia Bhatt’s red carpet and festive style, the diva’s vacation wardrobe is quite the treat!
Whether she’s going to a cold or a hot place, the actress makes sure to look her absolute best!
Tie-dye is her recent favourite obsession and she makes sure to travel in style wearing it!
She’s often seen chilling with her BFFs in bright-hued bikinis!
Even when she’s chilling by the sandy shore, her accessories are always on point!
Talking about accessories, her love for vintage sunglasses is real!
For colder weather, she prefers a lot of layering and neutral-toned outfits are her favourite!
And, as far as her pool days are concerned, bright bikinis are her favourite!
Alia loves her co-ord sets and makes sure to rock’em in style every chance she gets!
If nothing works, a white shirt is her go-to for days by the pool!
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla