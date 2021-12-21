Alia Bhatt in shimmery outfits 

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 21, 2021

Winter Shine

Alia Bhatt gave winter fashion a twist with a shiny bomber jacket and a blue leather skirt

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Thigh-High Slit

Alia wore a silver one-shouldered dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Corset Charisma

Alia wore a black strapless shimmery gown featuring a corset bodice

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Boss Babe

Alia wore a black blazer dress which bore hot pink sequined stripes on the sleeves

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ombre Aura

Alia looked absolutely magical in a blue ombre sequined full-sleeved dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s shimmery co-ord set featured a cropped blazer and matching pants

Shiny Co-ords

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia teamed a strapless top with a ruched green sequined pencil skirt

Green Fashion

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia posed in a black strappy dress embellished in sequins and a big bow

Strappy Affair

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress looked like a dream in a strapless fringed gown decked in stars

Starry Night

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia had us floored in a fiery red cut-out dress that had an impeccable lustre

Cut-Out Dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

