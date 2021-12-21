Alia Bhatt in shimmery outfits
DEC 21, 2021
Winter Shine
Alia Bhatt gave winter fashion a twist with a shiny bomber jacket and a blue leather skirt
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Thigh-High Slit
Alia wore a silver one-shouldered dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Corset Charisma
Alia wore a black strapless shimmery gown featuring a corset bodice
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Boss Babe
Alia wore a black blazer dress which bore hot pink sequined stripes on the sleeves
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ombre Aura
Alia looked absolutely magical in a blue ombre sequined full-sleeved dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s shimmery co-ord set featured a cropped blazer and matching pants
Shiny Co-ords
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia teamed a strapless top with a ruched green sequined pencil skirt
Green Fashion
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia posed in a black strappy dress embellished in sequins and a big bow
Strappy Affair
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress looked like a dream in a strapless fringed gown decked in stars
Starry Night
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia had us floored in a fiery red cut-out dress that had an impeccable lustre
Cut-Out Dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
