Alia Bhatt slaying floral prints

Prerna
Verma

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looks sexy in this short bodycon dress with roses printed all over it.

Wrapped in red roses

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia is a vision in this white saree paired with a blouse that has flowers on it.

The floral blouse

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia is a perfect desi girl in this ivory-white saree with small yellow flowers on it.

The gorgeous white ivory saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looks straight out of a fairytale in this picture.

The floral gown

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia nails this western look with floral print all over.

The poser

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in this white salwar kameez with flowers printed on it.

Pretty woman!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Isn’t Alia looking like an angel in this cute dress?

Disney princess

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia is all smiles as she poses with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in a black shirt with orange flowers on it.

Orange is the new black!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia nails this black dress look that has flowers embroidered all over.

The little black dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looks simple yet stylish in this green dress with floral print.

The casual look

