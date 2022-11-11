Alia Bhatt slaying floral prints
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks sexy in this short bodycon dress with roses printed all over it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is a vision in this white saree paired with a blouse that has flowers on it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is a perfect desi girl in this ivory-white saree with small yellow flowers on it.
The gorgeous white ivory saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looks straight out of a fairytale in this picture.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia nails this western look with floral print all over.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in this white salwar kameez with flowers printed on it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Isn’t Alia looking like an angel in this cute dress?
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is all smiles as she poses with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in a black shirt with orange flowers on it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia nails this black dress look that has flowers embroidered all over.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks simple yet stylish in this green dress with floral print.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.