Alia Bhatt in snazzy printed outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The superstar looked pretty in a JODI Boondi dress featuring hand clamp-dyed prints on muslin silk fabric

Pretty As Always

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She is a sight to behold in a mini cut-out dress printed with red petals from the shelves of Magda Butrym

Floral Galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She rocked a floral-print strapless dress that bore a sweetheart neckline and ended high above her knees

Snazzy Much

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra star exuded charm and elegance in a lovely white linen saree with floral prints on the hem, by Anavila

Exuding Charm

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Looking like a diva, Alia slayed in a statement-making mini Georges Hobeika dress bearing checkered prints all over

Check-Mate

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She keeps things effortlessly chic in a tie-dye print t-shirt and denim shorts on a casual day out

Casual Style

She redefines power-dressing in a Prabal Gurung abstract-print blazer and bright red flared pants

Burst Of Colours

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For an elegant yet fresh look, she stepped out in a silk botanical printed mini dress and neon yellow stilettos

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree with paisley prints on it

Show Stealer

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her breezy multi-coloured dress is proof that she doesn’t away from trying new shades or patterns

Breezy Style 

