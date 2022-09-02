Heading 3
Alia Bhatt in snazzy printed outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The superstar looked pretty in a JODI Boondi dress featuring hand clamp-dyed prints on muslin silk fabric
Pretty As Always
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a mini cut-out dress printed with red petals from the shelves of Magda Butrym
Floral Galore
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She rocked a floral-print strapless dress that bore a sweetheart neckline and ended high above her knees
Snazzy Much
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra star exuded charm and elegance in a lovely white linen saree with floral prints on the hem, by Anavila
Exuding Charm
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking like a diva, Alia slayed in a statement-making mini Georges Hobeika dress bearing checkered prints all over
Check-Mate
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She keeps things effortlessly chic in a tie-dye print t-shirt and denim shorts on a casual day out
Casual Style
She redefines power-dressing in a Prabal Gurung abstract-print blazer and bright red flared pants
Burst Of Colours
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For an elegant yet fresh look, she stepped out in a silk botanical printed mini dress and neon yellow stilettos
Elegance Redefined
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree with paisley prints on it
Show Stealer
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her breezy multi-coloured dress is proof that she doesn’t away from trying new shades or patterns
Breezy Style
