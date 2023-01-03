Heading 3

Alia Bhatt: The no-makeup goddess

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The new mommy's obsession for no makeup is not hidden 

Obsessed with no makeup looks

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Just look how gorgeous she looks here 

True beauty 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Even in her undone demeanor, she looks effortlessly pretty 

Effortlessly pretty 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia left us awestruck with her glass skin

Glass skin

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress' no makeup looks are what we crave for 

The no-makeup queen

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her prettiest smile make her charming face even more beautiful 

Prettiest smile 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is a true charmer and this serves as proof 

Charmer 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We can't take our eyes off her glowing skin 

Glowing skin 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She carries her no makeup looks with great panache and elegance 

Elegant beauty 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her sharp features and dimples are enough to make us fall in love with her

Sharp features

