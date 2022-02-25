Celebrity Style

 P R Gayathri

Feb 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt in white sarees

Elegant in white

To promote her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, she was styled by Ami Patel in Devnaagri's silk organza saree that looked intriguing with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread and we're also fans of the lace border

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Like her on-screen persona, Alia has also been sporting sarees in shades of white for the promotions and we are loving all her stunning looks!

Chic saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Taking some inspiration from her character, Alia's stylist went the retro route as the actress opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory for this look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Chiffon silk saree

As established, Alia Bhatt is on a desi rotation for Gangubai Kathiawadi's movie promotions, white is the colour that embodies Gangu's saree choices

Gorgeous cotton saree 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Needless to say, we are floored by her effortless look in her white saree with yellow floral details on it. She completed her look with open tresses and stylish jhumkas

Minimal aesthetics

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Making a strong case for flower power, Alia donned a lovely white linen saree with floral prints at the hem, by Anavila

Floral energy

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For her next look, Alia sported yet another white creation, this time in a more edgy number by designer Kshitij Jalori. Her white cotton-silk saree featured a simple black border along the hem

White cotton silk saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For the red carpet premiere of her film in Berlin with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt rocked an ivory white saree with sequin detailing

Customised chiffon Saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She channelled boss lady vibes in her jamdani weave white saree from Madhurya Creations. Statement earrings and red lips sealed the look making a power statement

Sheer muslin saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her recent look in white featured multi-coloured dots on her sleeveless blouse and soft chiffon saree. We love her subtle yet glam makeup and chic hairdo

Colourful dots on white

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

