Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
Feb 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt in white sarees
Heading 3
Elegant in white
To promote her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, she was styled by Ami Patel in Devnaagri's silk organza saree that looked intriguing with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread and we're also fans of the lace border
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Like her on-screen persona, Alia has also been sporting sarees in shades of white for the promotions and we are loving all her stunning looks!
Chic saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Taking some inspiration from her character, Alia's stylist went the retro route as the actress opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory for this look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Chiffon silk saree
As established, Alia Bhatt is on a desi rotation for Gangubai Kathiawadi's movie promotions, white is the colour that embodies Gangu's saree choices
Gorgeous cotton saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Needless to say, we are floored by her effortless look in her white saree with yellow floral details on it. She completed her look with open tresses and stylish jhumkas
Minimal aesthetics
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Making a strong case for flower power, Alia donned a lovely white linen saree with floral prints at the hem, by Anavila
Floral energy
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For her next look, Alia sported yet another white creation, this time in a more edgy number by designer Kshitij Jalori. Her white cotton-silk saree featured a simple black border along the hem
White cotton silk saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For the red carpet premiere of her film in Berlin with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt rocked an ivory white saree with sequin detailing
Customised chiffon Saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She channelled boss lady vibes in her jamdani weave white saree from Madhurya Creations. Statement earrings and red lips sealed the look making a power statement
Sheer muslin saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her recent look in white featured multi-coloured dots on her sleeveless blouse and soft chiffon saree. We love her subtle yet glam makeup and chic hairdo
Colourful dots on white
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor in chic dresses