MAY 08, 2024

Alia Bhatt’s 10 Sabyasachi looks 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt stuns in a mint green Sabyasachi saree crafted with real gems, featuring a 23-foot-long train and adorned with hand-embroidered florals by 163 craftsmen over 1905 hours

Princess 

Alia looked ethereal in a sheer floral saree that was adorned in multicolored flowers with a velvet fabric entailed with sequins on the border

Ethereal In Floral 

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

She looked glorious as she decked up in a silk blouse and a high-waist tulle lehenga with mirror embellishments all over

Bridesmaid Goals 


Image: Ami Patel instagram 

She made our hearts flutter as she posed in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree and a matching red blouse with a deep neckline

Red Romance 

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

She looked festive-ready in a royal blue lehenga set featuring classic bandhani prints all over

Festive-ready In Blue 


Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Alia picked out a multi-colour striped saree from the couturier’s winter 2019 collection and looked absolutely lovely in it 

Multi-colour Drape 


Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Graceful In Green

She looked resplendent in a green polka-dot print kurta suit featuring wide-legged pants and a coordinated dupatta in the same pattern

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

She exuded sophisticated millennial vibes in a paisley-print ruffle saree and a strapless blouse by the ace designer

Millennial Desi Style 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Her bright yellow lehenga with intricate detailing made her look like sunshine

Sunshine Vibes 

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She struck a lovely pose wearing a gorgeous velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi

Lovely In Sharara

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

