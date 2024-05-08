Heading 3
Jiya Surana
MAY 08, 2024
Alia Bhatt’s 10 Sabyasachi looks
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt stuns in a mint green Sabyasachi saree crafted with real gems, featuring a 23-foot-long train and adorned with hand-embroidered florals by 163 craftsmen over 1905 hours
Princess
Alia looked ethereal in a sheer floral saree that was adorned in multicolored flowers with a velvet fabric entailed with sequins on the border
Ethereal In Floral
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked glorious as she decked up in a silk blouse and a high-waist tulle lehenga with mirror embellishments all over
Bridesmaid Goals
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She made our hearts flutter as she posed in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree and a matching red blouse with a deep neckline
Red Romance
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked festive-ready in a royal blue lehenga set featuring classic bandhani prints all over
Festive-ready In Blue
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia picked out a multi-colour striped saree from the couturier’s winter 2019 collection and looked absolutely lovely in it
Multi-colour Drape
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Graceful In Green
She looked resplendent in a green polka-dot print kurta suit featuring wide-legged pants and a coordinated dupatta in the same pattern
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She exuded sophisticated millennial vibes in a paisley-print ruffle saree and a strapless blouse by the ace designer
Millennial Desi Style
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Her bright yellow lehenga with intricate detailing made her look like sunshine
Sunshine Vibes
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She struck a lovely pose wearing a gorgeous velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi
Lovely In Sharara
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
