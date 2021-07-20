Alia Bhatt's
best bridesmaids' looks July 20, 2021
Alia Bhatt looked eye-catching at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding reception as she opted for a neon green lehenga by Sabyasachi teamed with a heavy choker and chandbalis
Her pink and green zari silk saree made for the perfect reception wear. The sleeveless red blouse and the delicate maang tika made the look more modish
Alia’s gold lehenga that she donned at Akash Ambani’s engagement, makes the perfect millennial bridesmaid wear. The glittering outfit was paired with dangler earrings
Alia Bhatt rocked the bridesmaid look with this pastel grey and pink lehenga. This outfit was just the perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional and made an effortless impact
This bright yellow lehenga set had a fun loving and easy-going vibe. This outfit makes just the perfect wear for an outdoor summer wedding
Alia looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful royal blue sharara saree. The gold choker and maang tikka along with a gorgeous ring bracelet added an elegant aura to this outfit
Adorning a radiant pink saree, Alia made quite an impact at her friend’s wedding in Jaipur. The spaghetti blouse, decked with exquisite mirror work, further enhanced the look of the outfit
She was also seen wearing this gorgeous ochre lehenga that featured a sophisticated bralette and an embellished dupatta
Alia proved that a gorgeous red saree with long jhumka earrings can never go wrong! The backless blouse added a sultry effect to the simple saree
If you are looking for something simple yet impeccable, Alia’s got your back! This baby pink lehenga is so adorable we simply cannot take our eyes off
