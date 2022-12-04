Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s best hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: SUDO

A sleek ponytail is a classic that you can’t go wrong with

Sleek ponytail

Image: SUDO

We’re loving the voluminous, messy look of Alia’s ponytail. It’s a great way to avoid your tresses from looking flat and boring

Messy ponytail

Image: Sagar Ahuja

The tiny side braids converging into a ponytail make for an interesting look

Side braids

Image: Ajay Kadam

Not many can pull off this hairstyle, but Alia Bhatt does it effortlessly

Slicked back hairdo

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks so glamorous with this stunning hairstyle

Soft waves with middle part

Image: The House of Pixels

If you wish to opt for an unkempt braided look, Alia Bhatt’s messy fishtail braid is a great option

Messy fishtail braid

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cornrow braids look incredibly chic, especially with casual outfits

Cornrow braids

Image: Vijit Gupta

Alia Bhatt looks like a princess in this crown braid hairstyle

Crown braid

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks elegant with her hair pulled behind in a neat bun

Neat bun with centre parting

Image: Tushar Bhardwaj

Alia Bhatt’s braided pigtails hairstyle has a youthful appeal

Braided pigtails

