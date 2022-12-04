Alia Bhatt’s best hairstyles
Image: SUDO
A sleek ponytail is a classic that you can’t go wrong with
Image: SUDO
We’re loving the voluminous, messy look of Alia’s ponytail. It’s a great way to avoid your tresses from looking flat and boring
Image: Sagar Ahuja
The tiny side braids converging into a ponytail make for an interesting look
Image: Ajay Kadam
Not many can pull off this hairstyle, but Alia Bhatt does it effortlessly
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks so glamorous with this stunning hairstyle
Soft waves with middle part
Image: The House of Pixels
If you wish to opt for an unkempt braided look, Alia Bhatt’s messy fishtail braid is a great option
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cornrow braids look incredibly chic, especially with casual outfits
Image: Vijit Gupta
Alia Bhatt looks like a princess in this crown braid hairstyle
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks elegant with her hair pulled behind in a neat bun
Neat bun with centre parting
Image: Tushar Bhardwaj
Alia Bhatt’s braided pigtails hairstyle has a youthful appeal
