Alia Bhatt’s best looks of 2021

DEC 25, 2021

Bridesmaid style

Alia Bhatt’s pastel-hued three-piece ensemble by Faraz Manan ensemble was a glamorous take on ethnic fashion

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Red carpet look

Alia graced the premier of 83 red carpet looking stunning in a shimmery black dress

Video: Pinkvilla

Silk saree

She looked regal in ger green Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya Creations

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Risque lehenga

We absolutely loved the diva’s snazzy look in the Manish Malhotra lehenga

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Diwali look

Her bandhi print Sabyasachi lehenga redefined elegance and grace

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Donning a sheer sage green top and beige trousers, Alia channelled bobo chic vibes in her Sabyasachi X HM outfit

Chic look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking cute in her yellow co-ord set and floral print bucket hat, the RRR star rocked some fresh trends of the year

Summer girl look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We were all hearts for her lazy girl look in a blue tie-dyed tee and ripped shorts

Tie-dye trend

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her ethnic look in a black silk kurta and brocade palazzo pants looked beautiful on her

Beauty in black

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia also made sure to win hearts in her monochromatic romantic red Sabyasachi saree

Party ready look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

