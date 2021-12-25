Alia Bhatt’s best looks of 2021
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 25, 2021
Bridesmaid style
Alia Bhatt’s pastel-hued three-piece ensemble by Faraz Manan ensemble was a glamorous take on ethnic fashion
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Red carpet look
Alia graced the premier of 83 red carpet looking stunning in a shimmery black dress
Video: Pinkvilla
Silk saree
She looked regal in ger green Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya Creations
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Risque lehenga
We absolutely loved the diva’s snazzy look in the Manish Malhotra lehenga
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Diwali look
Her bandhi print Sabyasachi lehenga redefined elegance and grace
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Donning a sheer sage green top and beige trousers, Alia channelled bobo chic vibes in her Sabyasachi X HM outfit
Chic look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking cute in her yellow co-ord set and floral print bucket hat, the RRR star rocked some fresh trends of the year
Summer girl look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
We were all hearts for her lazy girl look in a blue tie-dyed tee and ripped shorts
Tie-dye trend
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her ethnic look in a black silk kurta and brocade palazzo pants looked beautiful on her
Beauty in black
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia also made sure to win hearts in her monochromatic romantic red Sabyasachi saree
Party ready look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari is a true denim lover