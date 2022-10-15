Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s best monochrome looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The superstar took the all-black monochrome route by pairing black cargo pants with a black buttoned shirt from the label Dhruv Kapoor. 

Back To Black 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She served both maternity and monochrome looks at the same time by picking out a stylish ribbed dress with a plunging neckline and a mini slit at the front.

Serving Looks

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cute and comfy fit, Alia’s brown wrap dress from Meshki serves as the perfect outfit for a brunch date.

Brunch Outfit Inspo

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her bright monochrome yellow mini dress can bring sunshine on a dull day! 

Mellow Yellows

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She struck the perfect balance between elegance and sass in a little white dress and a blazer with multiple buttons on it.

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai star spelled grace in a pristine white sequin saree and a matching shimmery blouse. 

Ethereal In White

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia's soothing light green Kanjeevaram saree and a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue looked absolutely resplendent! 

Timeless Charm

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She painted the town red in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree and a matching red blouse with a deep neckline

Red Romance

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She showed us how to keep things simple yet snazzy in a lilac wrap dress.

Soothing Hues

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her all-blue denim jumpsuit with elongated sleeves hit the right fashion spots!

Fashionable Blues

