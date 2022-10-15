Alia Bhatt’s best monochrome looks
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The superstar took the all-black monochrome route by pairing black cargo pants with a black buttoned shirt from the label Dhruv Kapoor.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She served both maternity and monochrome looks at the same time by picking out a stylish ribbed dress with a plunging neckline and a mini slit at the front.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cute and comfy fit, Alia’s brown wrap dress from Meshki serves as the perfect outfit for a brunch date.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her bright monochrome yellow mini dress can bring sunshine on a dull day!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She struck the perfect balance between elegance and sass in a little white dress and a blazer with multiple buttons on it.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai star spelled grace in a pristine white sequin saree and a matching shimmery blouse.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's soothing light green Kanjeevaram saree and a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue looked absolutely resplendent!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She painted the town red in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree and a matching red blouse with a deep neckline
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She showed us how to keep things simple yet snazzy in a lilac wrap dress.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her all-blue denim jumpsuit with elongated sleeves hit the right fashion spots!
