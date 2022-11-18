Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s best winter looks

Akriti
Anand

Nov 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress wore a brown woollen shrug and looked hot in it

Winter shrug

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sexy in blazer

The actress revealed that she stole Ranbir’s blazer to complete her look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She was spotted in a multi-colour off-beat sweater

Multi colour

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia posed in a blue sweatshirt

Velvet touch

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

One colour that is worn every season is black and Alia looked pretty in her black outfit

Black

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress wore a jacket for her safari look in Rajasthan

Warm travel

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She wore a woollen pullover to keep herself warm in the winter

Pullover

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress wore a woollen shrug paired with a red bodycon dress

Woollen shrug

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared a picture of her wearing a puffed jacket

Puffed jacket

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress wore a black trench coat and looked beautiful in it

Trench coat

