Alia Bhatt’s best winter looks
Akriti
Anand
Nov 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress wore a brown woollen shrug and looked hot in it
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress revealed that she stole Ranbir’s blazer to complete her look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She was spotted in a multi-colour off-beat sweater
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia posed in a blue sweatshirt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
One colour that is worn every season is black and Alia looked pretty in her black outfit
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress wore a jacket for her safari look in Rajasthan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She wore a woollen pullover to keep herself warm in the winter
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress wore a woollen shrug paired with a red bodycon dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared a picture of her wearing a puffed jacket
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress wore a black trench coat and looked beautiful in it
