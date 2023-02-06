Alia Bhatt’s blazer style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra star looked phenomenal in a lovely lavender blazer, simple jeans, and a tee
Phenomenal Style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
By pairing her distressed jeans with an oversized blazer, she blended two styles seamlessly
Blending Trends
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked ravishing in a floral-print mini dress paired with a matching Magda Butrym blazer
Floral Galore
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The actress nailed a promo look in a pristine white blazer and a little white dress
Pristine Whites
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She opted for a modish coordinated look which included a butter yellow notch lapel blazer and formal pants
All Yellow
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bhatt also made a unique case for the formal silhouette by pairing a white double-breasted piece with pleated white pants
Unconventional Route
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She made a chic case for prints and solid colours by pairing this multi-coloured blazer with flared red pants
Style Goals
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her all-white pantsuit from Moschino's latest collection bore red and black abstract prints and looked flawless
Snazzy Much
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She wore a crisp black double-breasted blazer as a dress and showed us how it’s done
Turning Heads
