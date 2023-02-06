Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s blazer style 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023


Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra star looked phenomenal in a lovely lavender blazer, simple jeans, and a tee

Phenomenal Style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

By pairing her distressed jeans with an oversized blazer, she blended two styles seamlessly

Blending Trends

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked ravishing in a floral-print mini dress paired with a matching Magda Butrym blazer

Floral Galore 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The actress nailed a promo look in a pristine white blazer and a little white dress

Pristine Whites 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for a modish coordinated look which included a butter yellow notch lapel blazer and formal pants 

All Yellow 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bhatt also made a unique case for the formal silhouette by pairing a white double-breasted piece with pleated white pants

Unconventional Route

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She made a chic case for prints and solid colours by pairing this multi-coloured blazer with flared red pants

Style Goals 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her all-white pantsuit from Moschino's latest collection bore red and black abstract prints and looked flawless

Snazzy Much 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She wore a crisp black double-breasted blazer as a dress and showed us how it’s done

Turning Heads 

