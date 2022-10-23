pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt's bodycon dresses
Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt was dressed in a Quinn orange ribbed dress with a plunging neckline and featuring a thigh-high slit.
Alia Bhatt wore a strapless ruched bustier dress by designer label Magda Butrym and paired it with an oversized blazer in the same print.
Alia Bhatt wore a cut-out pink petal print dress by Magda Butrym. It came with full sleeves shoulder pads and a ruched skirt.
Alia Bhatt wore a sequinned dress from Ralph Lauren. She accessorised her look with some Christian Louboutin white crystal sandals.
Alia Bhatt wore a bustier zip-up mini dress from ANNAKIKI and looked like a real-life princess indeed. It also featured a chiffon train.
Alia Bhatt picked a shimmering little black dress from the Polish label Magda Butrym. It also featured a red sequin rose at the collar.
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in the neon sequin one-shoulder dress from Bershka and wore a pair of white stilettos with bow patterns.
Alia Bhatt wore a black and silver off-shoulder dress by Yousef Akbar creation that came with sequins all over. It also featured a long trail.
Alia Bhatt picked a white short dress that featured a plunging neckline and the actress layered it with a white oversized blazer.
Alia Bhatt chose a mini dress and blazer designed by Giambattista Valli. She paired her look with a pair of dazzling stilettoes.
