Alia Bhatt's
breezy kurta sets
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a yellow kurta set from Manish Malhotra that featured delicate tilla embroidery on it
Sunshine girl
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt opted for a printed A-line kurta and straight-cut pants
Pretty in pink
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore a white cotton kurta with floral prints and paired it with white trousers
Easy-breezy
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore a yellow kurta set by Drzya by Ridhi Suri
Yellow like a dream
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt stunned in a pastel green palazzo suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Stunning in pastel
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt opted for a black V-neck Anarkali set from Punit Balana
Lady in black
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia opted for an ivory kurta and sharara set by Anita Dongre
Angelic in white
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a deep red kurta and gharara set by Sabyasachi
Red romance
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt donned a white cotton floral kurta with full sleeves and wide-leg palazzos
Floral power
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore a summery yellow suit and teamed it with an embellished white sheer dupatta
Gorgeous in yellow
