Alia Bhatt's
breezy kurta sets

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow kurta set from Manish Malhotra that featured delicate tilla embroidery on it

Sunshine girl

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt opted for a printed A-line kurta and straight-cut pants

Pretty in pink

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a white cotton kurta with floral prints and paired it with white trousers

Easy-breezy

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow kurta set by Drzya by Ridhi Suri

 Yellow like a dream

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt stunned in a pastel green palazzo suit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

 Stunning in pastel

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt opted for a black V-neck Anarkali set from Punit Balana

Lady in black

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia opted for an ivory kurta and sharara set by Anita Dongre

Angelic in white 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a deep red kurta and gharara set by Sabyasachi

 Red romance

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned a white cotton floral kurta with full sleeves and wide-leg palazzos

Floral power

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a summery yellow suit and teamed it with an embellished white sheer dupatta

Gorgeous in yellow

